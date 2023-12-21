Pet of the Week: Pumpkin & Bandit

Meet Bandit, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Pumpkin and Bandit!

Bandit is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy is around 9 months old. He was adopted from a shelter in the Metro area as a young pup, but then his adopters said they had a change in their living situation and were no longer able to care for him.

Now, he’s at PCHS hoping for another chance at finding his forever home.

Bandit does often struggle with skin allergies, but they’ve been improving at the shelter. With proper and consistent care, he’ll be scratch free!

Since he’s still a pup, Bandit is full of energy and loves to play.

If you’re interested in meeting Bandit, apply online!

Pumpkin is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Pumpkin was born at PCHS in 2020, and was adopted when she was 10 weeks old. She was returned after a year as she was too much energy for the young kids in the family.

Pumpkin is a very active and fun loving girl.

Pumpkin has had some basic training and will need some good, consistent exercise. She is not a dog for a total couch potato lifestyle, but she would enjoy cuddling on the couch with someone special.

She would do best as the only pet in the home.

Pumpkin really needs someone to take a chance on her. MCHS says the shelter is not a good environment for her and she’s losing weight and is very stressed. But we won’t give up on her!

If you’re interested in meeting Pumpkin, apply online!