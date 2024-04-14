‘Our kids, our future’

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota-based community support group, known as Isaiah, in partnership with the Rochester Education Association held a public forum Saturday at Mayo High School.

“We’re living in the medical capitol of the world, and I know Mayo Clinic needs highly skilled employees; we want Rochester Public Schools to deliver those employees to Mayo. But it’s not free,” said Vince Wagner, President of the Rochester Education Association.

Just last year, the Minnesota legislature passed historic funding in public education for the state.

Yet in November, the proposed $10 million per year levy for RPS, failed; leaving med city schools wondering just how to stay afloat.

“You give them the opportunity, and they’ll exceed, on a regular basis. And I’m not just talking about robotics,” expressed Wagner.

“I’m talking about musicians, and athletes, and scholars and doctors. They can all do it, if we fund our public schools.”

It shouldn’t have to take an act of… well the school board, to get things done for our Rochester students. If we look at the numbers, the local contributions necessary to match the district with the most community investments in schools?

Well it’d be close to $41 million; would you want to put up the money?

“Today, if Rochester Public Schools decides I have transportation for my school? Thank goodness, because I need that,” said Rochester parent, Angela Selnes.

She went on to ask, “but when something happens, like the attendance redesign where I’m told you can no longer go to your school, and you no longer have transportation? What does that do to our family?”

RPS already having made $20 million in budget cuts over the last two years, received a one time $10 million donation from Mayo Clinic.

But for students, how are you supposed to believe that does anything other than delay the inevitable?

“It’s honestly terrifying; because I’ve had a good experience and knowing that a lot of students don’t get that as it is, and a lot more students may not coming through is disappointing,” said Mayo High School senior, Emily West.

Saturday’s forum brought students, parents and educators together to discuss what it’ll take to get the future they want to see, and what they’ll do to get there.

One thing’s for sure; “a dream you dream alone is only a dream,” but just maybe, a dream we dream together really can be reality.