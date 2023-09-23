One dead after Mitchell County crash on Friday

(ABC 6 News)- A 33-year-old Stacyville woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Mitchell County on Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of 480th St. and Ocean Ave. in Stacyville, Iowa.

83-year-old Albert May was driving north on Ocean Ave. when May failed to yield the right of way and collided with 33-year-old Danielle Funte’s vehicle.

The State Patrols says Funte was not wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries.

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.