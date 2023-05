(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews responded to a reported house explosion in Eyota Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 14100 block of County Rd 142 for a report of an explosion in the back of a home.

We’re told no one was inside the home at the time and crews did not see any signs of fire.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.