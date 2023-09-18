NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre visits Winona for annual fundraising event

(ABC 6 News) – NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, was in Winona on Saturday as part of the Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation’s annual fundraising event.

Favre, a former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Vikings quarterback, kicked off the weekend by speaking to a group of Morrie Miller Youth Football League players at the Game Day Experience prior to the Winona State University football game.

Favre, along with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Gilbert Brown, talked to the young athletes about the importance of setting goals, working hard, and teamwork. They also encouraged the players to always do their best and to pursue their passions.

Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation aims to help support and sustain Winona area youth athletics. The many contributions from individuals and businesses over the past 20 years have allowed the Foundation to grant over $3,000,000 to local schools and athletic organizations since 2004.

Some of the projects supported by the Foundation include the Morrie Miller Youth Football League and the Morrie Miller Baseball team, the Morrie Miller Strength and Conditioning program, the Winona Community Athletic Complex at Paul Giel Field, the renovations at Bud King Ice Area, and the capital campaign for the new Winona Family YMCA.

Additionally, the Foundation provides grants to many local schools and sports organizations.