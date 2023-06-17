NAMIWalks stomps out the stigma of mental health

(ABC 6 News) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness took over the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson in hopes of stomping out the stigma against people with mental health issues.

That’s where the organization held its NAMIWalks of Southeast Minnesota event. The walk was lined with luminaries to remember those who lost their lives due to their struggles with mental health.

Many people there shared inspiring stories of hope and recovery to help those still struggling.

“When we walk together we knock down walls. we topple obstacles, we realize dreams and we know that we’re not alone,” Courtney Lawson, Marketing Director, NAMI Southeast Minnesota said. “Look at this community and look at all these people standing together, that’s what the walk does.”

Today was the first of many smaller fundraisers before the group’s main event on September 23.

If you would like to make a donation or find out how you can help, click here.