Minnesota and Iowa bird flu impacts ahead of Thanksgiving

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands of turkeys are brought every Thanksgiving. Last year, the bird flu impacted both supply and prices in Minnesota and Iowa. This year, it’s a slightly different story.

Ferndale Market, a third-generation turkey farm in Cannon Falls is making sure turkey pick-up runs smoothly this holiday. Every precaution is being taken to keep the birds healthy, and Ferndale got lucky. But that wasn’t the case for everyone.

“I don’t take that for granted. A lot of good friends, I know a lot of fellow turkey farmers that have been impacted and I know how devastating that is. But we are very grateful to have been spared,” said John Peterson, a third-generation turkey farmer at Ferndale Market.

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds extended the state’s bird flu disaster proclamation in six counties where the virus was found. That includes Kossuth County which borders Winnebago and Hancock counties.

“It’s a reminder that for our producers, for our farmers out there, they have to think about this year-round all the time, and that means they need to have biosecurity plans on their farm every single day really,” Mike Naig, the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture tells ABC 6 News.

The proclamation is currently set to end on December 17th. Allowing time for resources to help track and monitor the disease.

Officials say poultry is safe to eat and there is no need to be concerned.