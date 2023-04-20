MercyOne in need of volunteers, recruiting in several areas

(ABC 6 News) – National Volunteer Week is held annually each April and MercyOne celebrates the many volunteers who help the hospitals operate.

“The most satisfying part of volunteering is the people I meet,” said Jean Curley, a MercyOne volunteer since 2017. “If I can help them in any way make their visit to the hospital any less stressful, it makes me feel very good. It is the most rewarding thing that I have done.”

“We are in need of volunteers. Whether you’re a high school or college student, have recently retired or just looking to help the community, we have something for you,” said Stephanie Duckert, manager of volunteer services at MercyOne North Iowa. “We enjoy meeting people who can offer their time and unique talents to help carry out our Mission.”

MercyOne is currently looking for volunteers to help in the following areas at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center:

• Assist patients and visitors with navigating the hospital

• Gift Shop and Cancer Center Boutique – ring up sales, provide customer service

• Baking cookies for families in the Birth Center

• Special projects

Volunteer opportunities at MercyOne are available for those that can come in several times a week, or just a couple times a month.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and are required to have a health assessment at MercyOne employee health. Volunteers must also have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a qualified medical exemption. A TB test and a blood draw to prove immunities to communicable diseases are required. The TB test and blood draw will be done at MercyOne at no charge to the volunteer.

For more information and apply to become a MercyOne volunteer please visit MercyOne’s website.