Mazeppa man killed by Road Grader in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man was struck and killed by a Road Grader in Wabasha County Thursday morning.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s office says a 911 caller stated that someone had been struck just before 11 a.m. west of Millville in Hyde Park Township at 330th Avenue and County Road 72

When deputies arrived on scene they located 61-year-old Robert Alan Staub deceased. Officials say Staub was the driver of the grader and it appears that he stopped to make repairs when he was struck by the vehicle.