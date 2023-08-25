Mason City councilmember dies after hospitalization

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City announced Thursday that Councilmember Tom Thoma died after an extended hospitalization.

Mayor Bill Schickel said Thoma, who had served on the Mason City council since 2017, had been hospitalized for several weeks and “more recently took a turn for the worse.”

“Mason City lost a friend, journalist, and public servant today,” Schickel wrote. “May Councilman Tom Thoma rest in peace. Candi and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends. A colleague today put it best when she described him as a beautiful person with a heart of gold.”

According to the City, Thoma’s funeral arrangements are pending at Major Erickson funeral home.