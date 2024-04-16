Lawmakers look to crack down on swatting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – One Minnesota lawmaker has a plan to make so-called swatters think twice before they act.

Swatting refers to a dangerous hoax in which someone calls 911 to illicit a major police response, something that has occurred at least 50 times across Minnesota since December.

Under current Minnesota law, swatting is a misdemeanor. Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth (R) wants to change that.

“It does weaponize law enforcement and is very unsafe for the people in the home and also for law enforcement responding,” said Demuth.

Demuth says her bill has come out of committee with strong bipartisan support. She expects the bill to pass this season.

For more on this story, CLICK HERE