John Marshall students look to make everyone’s holiday special

(ABC 6 News) – Every holiday, there are hundreds across the country and area ensuring everyone has a good holiday. Whether that’s making sure people don’t go hungry, or a child can open a present on Christmas morning. At John Marshall High School in Rochester, whether students are in class or at home, they work around the clock to make that happen.

“Everybody gets involved in some way, shape, or form,” said Annie Thompson, the Coordinator of John Marshall’s Student Council.

Each year around this time, students raise money for Christmas Anonymous. An organization helping Olmsted County families in need. They work ahead for the next holiday season. For this year, more than $50,000 was raised last fall.

“Some of them are really super involved. They’re out in the community doing some caroling, they’re out in the community putting donation jars out. They’re in our school here selling things. They’re dressing up.”

The giving comes full circle. It’s one former John Marshall counselor in the 70s who started Christmas Anonymous. A connection that continues to this day.

“John Marshall has blessed Christmas Anonymous with their work to help donate to us. Their donation is between $33,000 to $40,000 dollars every year,” Judy Plank, the Coordinator at Christmas Anonymous said.

Saturday, more than 700 Christmas Anonymous families will pick out their gifts.

“The youth of Rochester or Olmsted County help with our store. We have many youth who come and escort the families through so they can find gifts for their children,” Plank added.

Giving money or time, a lesson taught to all students. As Thompson puts it:

“Because It feels good to give back. Teenagers are all about get, get, get. So it’s kind of nice to give, give, give”

In some cases, it’s get and give. Get the Oreo balls that is. A treat Thompson says makes a big difference.

“Every year, I’m not exactly sure how much. But it’s got to be a couple thousand dollars the Oreo balls raise.”

This year John Marshall has a goal of raising about $37,000. We will find out how much was raised in a few weeks. The money will be split between Christmas Anonymous and Family Promise.