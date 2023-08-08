Iowa man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for role in U.S. Capitol riot

(ABC 6 News) – An Ankeny, Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Salvador Sandoval, 26, was sentenced to 88 months ― more than seven years ― in federal prison. It’s the longest sentence out of all Iowans who have been charged in the attack.

Sandoval was convicted in December 2022 of six felony charges — including civil disorder, assault or resisting officers and obstructing an official proceeding along with several misdemeanors.

Sandoval was accused of repeatedly brawling with police officers inside the Capitol. According to prosecutors, after entering the rotunda, he and another rioter ripped a riot shield out of a police officer’s hands and he then continued to shove and push at other officers. He eventually was forced out of the building after about 15 minutes inside, prosecutors said.

Sandoval was charged along with his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines. She pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building and was sentenced in May to five months in prison.

Sandoval is the seventh of eight Iowans charged in the riot to be sentenced. The remaining one, Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids, is scheduled for sentencing later this month.