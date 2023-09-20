Grand Meadow Schools looks to make changes with a special election

(ABC 6 News)- The Grand Meadow School District held a community Q-and-A on Tuesday as they look to make changes with a special election.

The school is proposing two questions on the ballot. The first will be for updates and maintenance to the schools exterior and HVAC system, costing $2.3 million.

The second question is the address district growth with expansions to their Early Learning Space and Career Tech Education, costing $2.6 million.

Board members believe these changes will not only benefit the school but also the entire community.

“The center of the community is usually the school, especially in a smaller town like this. If we increase the enrollment here at the school it can bring in a few more dollars in to the school and help fund some things and keep the community growing,” said Dan Geier, School Board Chair.

There will be another community Q-and-A session on October 17th. The final vote will take place November 7th.