Gov. Walz signs infrastructure bill into law

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz signed a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill, the largest in state history, into law alongside Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, legislators, labor leaders, and advocates.

Governor Walz signed the infrastructure bill along the Mississippi River near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge – funding for reconstructing the bridge is including in the bill.

“This infrastructure bill is about making life safer and easier for Minnesotans and delivering on the most basic things that government should provide – reliable roads, clean drinking water, and sound infrastructure to support safe, healthy communities,” said Governor Walz. “With this investment, we’re going to rebuild our roads and bridges, repair fire stations and water treatment plants, and upgrade our veterans homes, fish hatcheries, and flood mitigation systems – all while creating good-paying jobs for Minnesotans. This is how we put a down payment on the future of our state.”

The $2.6 billion infrastructure bill will help pay for hundreds of infrastructure projects that will create good-paying jobs and bring long-term benefits to communities across the state, including: