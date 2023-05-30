Gov. Kim Reynolds to deploy Iowa National Guard troops to US-Mexico border

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds authorized the deployment of approximately 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 Department of Public Safety personnel to help secure the U.S. Southern border.

The announcement comes one week after Gov. Reynolds and fellow Republican Governors received a security briefing from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a request to support Operation Lone Star to help secure the border following the end of Title 42.

“The crisis we are experiencing is a direct result of a dereliction of duty by President Biden. The consequences of an open border can be felt across the country as fentanyl and the cartels threaten our communities,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “While the White House chooses to do nothing, Republican Governors stand ready to protect our states’ interests.”

Today I authorized the deployment of the Iowa National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel to help secure our border!

The approximately 100 Iowa National Guard troops will deploy for 30 days in August. The 30 Department of Public Safety personnel will deploy for 30 days in September.

In June 2021, Gov. Reynolds approved sending nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas as part of Operation Lone Star. During the first deployment, Iowa troopers assisted with 240 criminal arrests, 51 vehicle pursuits and seizures of 948 pounds of marijuana, 37 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, 18 firearms, and $1.7 million dollars.

“Two years ago, the Iowa Department of Public Safety provided humanitarian aid and public safety assistance along our nation’s southern border. Our officers experienced first-hand the challenges of a chaotic border and provided much needed aid and assistance to our colleagues at the Texas Department of Public Safety,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan K. Bayens. “Their need for help is even greater today, and we stand ready to support them without compromising our duties to our home state.”

“The Iowa National Guard is trained, prepared and Always Ready to aid in protecting Iowans, our communities, and nation,” said Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Major General, Stephen Osborn. “Our units stand ready to deploy and conduct missions that are needed to secure our border and safeguard the American people.”