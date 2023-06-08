Crossbows allowed in Minnesota this deer season

(ABC 6 News) – Crossbows will be newly allowed for Minnesota deer and spring turkey hunters starting this year, following a law change passed in the 2023 legislative session.

Hunters who purchase an archery deer license may possess and take deer with a crossbow throughout the archery deer season. Deer licenses go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1. Legal requirements for crossbows used for hunting can be found on pages 58 and 59 of the 2022 hunting regulations.

People who purchase a spring archery wild turkey license may take and possess wild turkeys with a crossbow throughout the spring archery wild turkey season. Wild turkey regulations will be available on the DNR turkey hunting webpage in early 2024. The 2023 spring turkey season ended May 31.

The new law expands the use of crossbows, which previously were allowed for some hunters with a permit, who were 60 or older during archery deer or turkey seasons, or during previous firearms seasons for deer or turkeys. Crossbows were already allowed for all hunters during the fall wild turkey and bear seasons. Rough fish may be taken with a crossbow during the bowfishing season.