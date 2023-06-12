Crews to begin crack sealing work on some southeast Minnesota state highways

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that on Monday crews will begin crack sealing work to help preserve state roads in Fillmore, Steele and Rice counties.

Work will take place on Highway 250 northbound near Lanesboro and Arendahl in Fillmore County, Highway 30 eastbound of Ellendale in Steele County, and Highway 21 near Shieldsville southbound to Faribault in Rice County.

MnDOT said that although delays through the work zone should be minimal, motorists should still plan for extra travel time.

On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures. Crack sealing work will take place in both directions of the road.

All work is scheduled to last eight working days and expected to finish Wednesday, June 21, weather permitting.