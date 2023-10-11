Century High School cancels Friday’s football game following death of Davin Tukua

(ABC 6 News) – Century High School has canceled Friday’s football game against Northfield in light of the tragic death of Davin Tukau, 16.

A student of Century High School, Davin was killed on Sunday following a three-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave. N at the Woodridge Lane NE.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Tukua was trapped in his vehicle. Deputies, Rochester fire, and Mayo Clinic ambulance workers tried to remove the teenager from the car and attempted lifesaving measures, but Tukua was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers, a 32-year-old man from Rochester and a 64-year-old man from Wabasha were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Tukua family has created a GoFundMe to support his parents and help cover funeral costs.