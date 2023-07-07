Christ Community Church to host a barbeque fundraiser for Next Chapter Ministries

(ABC 6 News) – The Christ Community Church in Rochester will be hosting a barbeque fundraiser for Next Chapter Ministries on Saturday.

Next Chapter has been building relationships for 25 years with people affected by a friend or loved one in prison. The organization says that 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping them reconnect with their families and faith.

They hope to not only raise money, but also awareness.

“We have just seen really amazing and beautiful things happen through the restoration of god, family, and community. Particularly with our church partners,” said the Executive Director of Next Chapter Ministries, Courtney Dugstad.

This is the fourth year the church has held the event and they have been looking forward to it.

If you can’t make it on Saturday but still want to donate, click here.