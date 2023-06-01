UPDATE: Austin Public Schools administrator fired after sexual harassment investigation

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, May 31st, the Austin Public School Board terminated John Alberts. Alberts was the executive director of organizational development and administrative services.

This comes after Alberts was under investigation for a complaint made in March. The district would not release the details of that complaint. However, in an email sent on June 1, board Chair Kathy Green said, “The school board has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment. The school board is firmly committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff.”

Also according to the email, district spokesman Ryan Mayers said that the district is working with a consultant who has expertise in preventing workplace harassment.

Previous story (5/9/2023):

(ABC 6 News) – A new development from Austin Public Schools. ABC 6 News has learned the district is investigating John Alberts, the executive director of organizational development and administrative services.

We don’t have confirmation on what that investigation is looking into, but we know it follows a complaint made back in March.

Alberts has since resigned, effective June 1.

Superintendent Joey Page confirms the investigation is almost complete.

ABC 6 News is expecting to learn more once that process comes to an end.