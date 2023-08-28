Austin police respond to call about teenager with possible firearm

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police responded to a call about a juvenile with a possible firearm Monday morning, Chief David McKichan said.

According to APD, a caller told dispatch they saw a young man walking in the 700 block of 6th Avenue SE around 11 a.m. with what looked like a firearm.

The 17-year-old boy was detained by police in the 500 block of 10th Drive SE, after which officers determined that he had a pellet gun and there was “no ill intent.”

McKichan said the teenager was taken to an adult family member’s home, where police dropped off the boy and the air rifle.