Albert Lea firefighter treated for minor injury in structure fire

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea firefighter was treated for a minor injury in a structure fire early Monday morning.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, crews were called to a report of a large fire on the 1300 block of S. Broadway Ave. in Albert Lea just after midnight.

Upon arrival, crews found the garage behind a house was on fire and spreading to the back of the house. Fire crews made entry into the home to search for any occupants. They found no one home and later determined the owner was out of town at the time of the fire. Firefighters extinguished both the exterior and interior fires.

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury. Information regarding the injury was not provided.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with damages estimated at $10,000.

Courtesy: Albert Lea Fire Rescue

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.