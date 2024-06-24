74-year-old woman scammed out of $1,500

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman has lost $1,500 to a computer scammer.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the 74-year-old woman reported seeing an error message on her Dell laptop and contacted the computer manufacturer for support. During the process of resolving the issue, Microsoft Office was deleted from the computer.

The woman then searched for a Microsoft support number, but instead reached a person claiming to be with the software giant, who instructed her to buy multiple gift cards and provide the codes.

The woman eventually grew suspicious and reported the incident.

The Rochester Police Department is reminding everyone, no legitimate business or government agency will ever ask for payment with a gift card.

Protect Yourself from Scams