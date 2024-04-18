Police hunt for Rochester-area scammers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Often we hear about someone being scammed over the phone or the internet. Now, Rochester Police are dealing with a new type of scam.

According to search warrants filed earlier this month, Rochester seniors have been targeted by local scammers, who either collected money in person from the elderly women or arranged to have them driven to a bank to remove cash from accounts.

Rochester police detailed one incident in late February when a woman withdrew $18,000 from her bank to post bail for a scammer pretending to be her son.

An unknown man showed up at her door to collect it — prompting police to search locally for at least some of the scammers.

That scam has been repeated at least twice in Rochester, according to the warrants.

In early March, Rochester police learned that a scammer had called a 96-year-old woman Feb. 19, pretending to be her adult son, and repeating the story that he had crashed into a pregnant woman, been arrested, and needed bail money.

According to the warrants, the woman called a number her “son” provided 10 days later, and a man with a “thick southern accent” told her to collect $15,000, put it in a shoe box, and someone would stop by to pick up the cash.

The next day, March 1, a “Middle Eastern” man claiming to be a bail bondsman picked the woman up and took her to her bank so she could withdraw $15,000 in cash, then took her home and said someone else would come by to pick up the money.

The woman’s daughter received a notification and stopped her from giving the $15,000 to anyone else.

Police believed the man who gave the woman a ride, but did not ask for the money might have worked for a rideshare company and found an order for a Lyft ride to the woman’s address, with a name and phone number listed.

Police say they haven’t had many calls about in-person scammers. They’re still trying to pinpoint where that scammer, or scammers are. As no charges have been filed and the investigation is still open, ABC 6 News will not identify the name of the account holder.

Rochester police referenced the late February incident in which the first woman lost $18,000, as well as a third incident on Feb. 28, where an individual showed up to a victim’s house and collected $20,000, as “similar in nature phone scams.”

While these become more common, virtual scams are still happening.

“Any email, even if you find it from a friend, and it has a link on it, always check the actual sender’s email address because you can mask the name that you see. So you should, as we always say, ‘hover to discover,'” said Vince Guera, a Computer Repair Technician at the Computer Resource Center in Rochester.

Emails and calls and something else to watch out for – text messages claiming to be from the postal service. These texts say they need your card number to deliver your package.

“We as a carrier can’t deliver a package, we usually leave a peach color slip in the mailbox saying the package is on hold for pickup at the Post Office. We’re not going to text anyone or call anyone to let them know we can’t deliver their package,” an anonymous postal worker from the area tells ABC 6.

In the end, always check your sources. And try to check if the possible scammer is who they say they are.

“Ask questions of like, what was your grandchild’s dog’s name? What was your son or daughter’s first car? Or something that they would know that somebody else wouldn’t know,” said Sgt. Eric Strop with Rochester Police.

“Don’t be in a hurry, take a moment and pause, do some fact-checking,” added Sgt. Strop.

“If you’re suspecting it’s a scam, hang up!”