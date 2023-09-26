Tips to keep allergies in check this fall across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – With fall officially here, health experts are providing tips to keep allergies in check.

The colder weather brings an increased chance of allergy symptoms that are most commonly found in weeds and mold this time of year.

Allergies and colds commonly have symptoms such as itchy eyes, a runny nose, congestion, and a cough.

Health experts such as Dr. John Moore of the University of Minnesota medical school want people to be reminded of the difference between the symptoms of allergies and colds to that of fevers and COVID-19.

“Allergies should not cause a fever. So, if you have a fever, that could go along with a viral illness being COVID-19 or a cold. The exhaustion you can get with COVID-19 or the flu is also pretty unusual with allergies,” said Dr. Moore. “Allergies can cause some fatigue, but it should not be that overwhelming exhaustion that you can get with viral illnesses.”

The United States Postal Service has re-launched their free COVID-19 rapid test deliveries to help distinguish these symptoms.

People can order them through COVIDTests.gov to receive four testing kits.