Tim McGraw announces Minnesota show with Carly Pearce

(ABC 6 News) – A pair of Grammy Award-winning singers are coming to Minnesota next spring as part of their tour together.

Friday, Tim McGraw announced his “Standing Room Only” Tour, which features a stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 20, 2024.

McGraw says singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, will join him on the tour, which is scheduled to visit more than 30 cities.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in announcing the tour. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

More information is available online.