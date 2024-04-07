Three injured after vehicle rolls off road in St. Charles

(ABC 6 News) – A vehicle was heading west on Highway 14 in St. Charles Sunday when it left the roadway and rolled.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were wet at the time of the incident, which occurred around 2:19 p.m.

The crash report states three passengers in the vehicle, 32-year-old Michaela Busch of Red Wing, 13-year-old Kianna Olson of Red Wing and 51-year-old Dustin Sorenson of Rochester were all taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Busch was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, 34-year-old Spence Springwater of Red Wing was unhurt.

St. Charles EMS and Fire, Lewiston EMS, St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP at the scene.