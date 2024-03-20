Three fires reported 10 hours apart in Austin-area

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department responded to three fires between Sunday evening and early Monday morning in a span of 10 hours.

According to the department, the gusty winds and low humidity of the past few days helped start and spread these fires.

The first fire was on a deck, reported around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. It took crews less than 30 minutes to put out. AFD reports the fire started as a result of discharged cigarettes that caught wind. No serious damage was reported.

The second fire took place in shed just south of Austin. This fire came was reported about two hours after the deck fire. Officials say this was caused by an ember from either a boiler or a burning stove. The shed is a total loss.

Matt Wyse is a firefighter with the Austin Fire Department and explains what it was like putting that particular fire out. “It’s suspected that [embers] blew out of there and we were able to contain the fire before it spread, protecting exposures.”

The final fire was a garage fire in Lansing, north of Austin. This fire was reported just after midnight Monday morning. It was critical to control this fire early because gusty winds and the location of trees threatened the owners’ house nearby.

The garage is also a total loss. The estimated total damage between the three fires is about $40,000.

Due to the ongoing gusty winds, a burn ban is in place.

While campfires are still allowed, they should be monitored closely.

Wyse explains what you can do to avoid having a fire break out. “Just be mindful of the size of your fire and that you have a source to extinguish it nearby like a water hose or something laying next to you.”

Gusty winds and low humidity are expected to continue through Wednesday, leaving us with an elevated fire risk until snow arrives later this week.