Threats against Minnesota judges continue to increase, bill proposed to protect personal information

(KSTP) – Threats against judges and judicial staff members have gone up across Minnesota over the past several years.

In January, the Minnesota District Court Judges Association surveyed more than 300 judges across the state. 90% of those who responded said they received inappropriate communications because of their work and 72% said they had been threatened.

Anoka District Court Judge Todd Schoffelman told a House committee earlier this month that threats against judges, their families and their staff members are becoming more frequent.

“This is nationwide and, unfortunately, coming to Minnesota. It’s a serious safety concern,” said Schoffelman. “Many judges noted death threats. The threats involve very specific forms of torture directed at the judge. A judge’s chamber was firebombed. Someone attempted to break into a judge’s home and then defecated near it. Another judge shared that someone created a fake video of a bomb exploding outside the judge’s home.”

Rep. Brion Curran (DFL-Vadnais Heights) told the committee the bill she’s authored would provide criminal penalties for anyone who publishes private information of judges and their staff members with the intent to harm them.

“Now, if someone was physically harmed because of that information being published with intent to harm, then that person would be looking at a felony,” said Curran.

Munira Mohamed, with the Minnesota Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, told committee members her organization has constitutional concerns about the proposed bill in its current form.

“What differentiates between harassment and intimidation, from constitutionally protected rights of protest and petition?” asked Mohamed. “Everyone here knows that judges stand for election and they can face community criticism. Free debate is a foundation of our democracy and we shouldn’t fear litigation or criminal punishment.”

The bill, so far, has passed through two House committees.