Thousands of pounds worth of meat distributed in Iowa are being recalled due to possible E. coli

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands of pounds worth of raw meat is being recalled by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service after concerns it may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to an announcement made Sunday by the USDA, Valley Meats LLC, based out of Illinois, is recalling approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products that were produced on Dec. 22.

These items were shipped to various distributors in several states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users.

The possible contamination was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that portions of the beef products were submitted to a laboratory for a microbiological analysis that tested positive for E. coli. However, there have not been any confirmed reports of people being affected by consuming these products, according to the FSIS.

The following raw, ground beef items subject to recall are as follows:

12-lb. box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

According to a press release, the products subject to recall “bear establishment number ‘EST. 5712’ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Possible signs that you may be affected include dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for 2-8 days, although on average symptoms typically stay for 3-4 days.

The USDA states that most people recover within a week, however, some develop a type of kidney failure that is commonly seen in children under five and older adults.

If you have any symptoms that you may be affected, you should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional or restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.