The Landing MN’s ‘Fund Fest’ canceled due to potential storms Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – A lot of people want to get out and about this upcoming weekend, but it’s going to be a soggy one with rain expected.

One event that planned to bring people together this weekend is now canceled.

The event called “Fund Fest” put on by The Landing MN.

It would have been all outdoors with food trucks, a water balloon toss, spouse calling contest and more.

The event will be rescheduled for next year but there are still ways you can give back to The Landing MN.

“We go through a ton of food, because we see so many people in a day. Also, volunteering. If you’re interested in volunteering, we have a link on our website that you can use to signup and volunteer. Or if you’re interested in coming by and taking a tour and seeing what we do, we love to give tours too,” Shawna Bowman, day center operations manager for The Landing MN said.

The day center is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can donate food and clothes during that time.

As for what’s next for The Landing, they will continue to serve the homeless population the best way they can.