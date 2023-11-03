The Landing MN hosting ‘Realities of Homelessness’ Event Saturday
(ABC 6 NEWS) – In Rochester on Saturday, The Landing MN will be hosting a forum on the realities of homelessness.
This will take place at 10:00 a.m.
The presentation will cover many areas of homelessness including the mental and emotional trauma, the toll it takes on your body, and how this can become a reality without warning.
The event will be taking place at Hope Summit Church and will be followed by a Q&A session.
Anyone is welcome to attend.