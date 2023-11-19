The Landing MN celebrates 5th birthday

It was a special day for The Landing MN on Saturday as it celebrated its 5th birthday with the community.

(ABC 6 News)- It was a special day for The Landing MN on Saturday as it celebrated its 5th birthday with the community.

The non-profit, with the mission to help those facing homelessness, started in 2018 with the founders handing out socks, gloves, water, and sandwiches from their cars. It has now grown into a day center where multiple services are provided.

As the organization celebrates its birthday, one of the co-founders is thankful for how far they have come and looks forward to where their journey will take them next.

“I think we’ll see some expansion of space and expansion of services to continue to fill the gaps, break down the barriers, and make sure that our friends experiencing homelessness have what they need to take steps toward stability,” said Holly Fifield, co-founder of The Landing MN.

The Landing MN welcomes all who stop in to learn more about its mission and opportunities to volunteer.

If you are interested in learning more click the link to their website.