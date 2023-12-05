The Landing announces TUBACHRISTMAS event

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 9, 2023 The Landing MN will host Rochester’s Third Annual TUBACHRISTMAS at Hope Summit Christian Church.

TUBACHRISTMAS is a nationwide holiday concert series playing Christmas carols arranged by American composer Alec Wilder played by tuba and euphonium players of all ages. The Landing’s TUBACHRISTMAS event will feature tuba and baritone players from across Minnesota to play several holiday arrangements.

Tuba player Harvey Phillips began the event in 1974 to honor his tuba teacher, William J. Bell.

The Landing invites the public attend the free concert beginning at noon. Light refreshments will follow the performance.

The Landing also asks guests “[w]ear your most festive Christmas sweaters, headbands and earrings and enjoy singing along to your favorite Christmas tunes.”

