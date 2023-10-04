“Testify” comes to the Rochester Public Library

(ABC 6 News) – There’s a new exhibit at the Rochester Public Library (RPL) this month called, “Testify: America from Slavery to Today.” The exhibit is provided by former Minnesota Chief Justice, and former Minnesota Viking Alan Page.

Justice Page and his wife started the exhibit so people could understand the struggles of African Americans in America All the items are from the Pages’ personal collection. They hope the exhibit will build bridges and continue dialogue about social issues in the us.

“We do have a viewer advisory because some of the images may be upsetting to people. But they do depict the realities of life as an African American in America. This is very important for everyone to come see,” said Sara Patalita with RPL.

The exhibit has QR codes at each panel there it will give you an audio recording about the history behind the images.

If there’s going to be change Justice Page says, “before reconciliation, there must be truth, and the truth can be ugly.”