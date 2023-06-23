Defendant in 10 active court cases attends his pretrial hearing

(ABC 6 News) – In Mower County court Thursday, Terry Heggs attended a pretrial hearing for a whole host of charges against him.

He was arrested in January when police say officers found drugs inside the Austin restaurant he was working in at the time, ‘Wing Bazaar’.

It’s fair to say the prosecution was overwhelmed in court when Terry Heggs’ name was called. Heggs is a defendant in 10 court cases in Mower County.

The most recent case stems from his arrest in January.

Heggs faces two felony counts of first-degree drug possession, one count of violating a no contact order and one count of fleeing police. His bail has been set at $750,000.

Heggs faces up to 80 years in prison and a $2 million fine for the drug charges.

Another case going to trial is from 2021 where Heggs faces two charges of 3rd-degree drug sale as part of a sting operation. According to court documents Heggs sold more than three grams of meth and nearly one gram of heroin to an informant.

Heggs is also charged in another 2021 incident where he is accused of taking part in a drive by shooting and illegally possessing a weapon.