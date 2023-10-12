Teen accused of spraying fairgrounds crowd with mace appears in court

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen accused of spraying several people with mace during the Olmsted County Fair appeared in front of Olmsted County judge Pamela King Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to court documents filed in September, Heavenly Unique-Leosha Davis, 18, called dispatch around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, to say she had been assaulted at the fair.

Earlier that night, Olmsted County deputies had reported to a fight where an individual used mace against a crowd, and several people were treated by Rochester fire and Mayo Clinic ambulance workers.

According to court documents, Davis told law enforcement the names of five people she claimed pushed and chased her, and named an individual she said had sprayed mace at her.

However, when deputies reviewed security footage from the fairgrounds July 27, they allegedly saw video of Davis and two other girls chasing a group around the east side of the restroom building.

In the video, Davis was allegedly visible spraying an aerosol at the group, and again toward people by the parking lot around 10:10 p.m., according to court documents.

According to court documents, Davis was wearing the same outfit in the video as she wore when she met with law enforcement the night of the 26th.

Davis was charged with gross misdemeanor 3rd-degree riot–unlawful force or violence; and misdemeanor use of tear gas–not defending self or property Sept. 7.

She appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and is scheduled for another hearing Nov. 1.