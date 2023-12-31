Suspicious male in Goodhue County; law enforcement asking public for information

(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male who has been going door-to-door claiming to sell things or take surveys.

According to the GCSO, the unidentified male was in the Cannon Falls area, allegedly telling neighbors different stories as to why he was going door-to-door.

Law enforcement adds that neighbors in the area began informing each other of the suspicious male, neighbors claimed the man allegedly said he was selling insurance but told another household he was taking a medical survey.

If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at 651-385-3155. The case number is #23-16344.