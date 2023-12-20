Suspects in Michigan homicide taken into custody by Clear Lake PD

(ABC 6 News) – Two suspects in a Houghton County, Michigan homicide were apprehended by Clear Lake police Tuesday evening.

According to CLPD, Margaret Anne Rose Kempainen, 50, and Jacob Alan Charles Kempainen, 20, were arrested around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

Both suspects are from Hartland, Wisconsin, and are being investigated in connection with a homicide in Michigan.

According to CLPD, a little after 6 p.m. Dec. 19, officers got a call from Houghton County, Michigan deputies requesting assistance — they believed the Kempainens were armed, dangerous, and in the Clear Lake area.

Around 6:24 p.m., officers located the two at a gas station and took them into custody, according to CLPD.

According to CLPD, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Garner Police Department assisted at the scene.

The Kempainens are currently held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail, and are awaiting extradition to Houghton County, Michigan on one homicide charge each.

