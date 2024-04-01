Suspect in Wisconsin shooting arrested in Winona

(ABC 6 News) – A Winona man was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of attempted homicide in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.

According to court documents filed Monday, April 1, Winona County police and deputies received a mutual aid request from the Wisconsin county after a man was shot in the abdomen around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Winona County search warrants identified the victim as a 33-year-old man a George’s Lounge in Fountain City, Wisconsin.

The man was taken to a Wisconsin hospital with “significant, life-threatening injuries,” according to the search warrant.

According to court documents, law enforcement believed 39-year-old Damien Bryant Winn, of Winona, had shot the man, based on surveillance footage from the bar.

According to court documents, Winn was charged with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Winn was taken into custody in Winona and transported to the Winona County Jail Saturday.

He appeared for an extradition hearing Monday.