Suspect in Austin Bakery Lounge shooting enters guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – The man charged in a July 1 shooting at The Bakery Lounge in Austin entered a petition to plead guilty Thursday, Nov. 16.

Hector Serrano Maldonado, 30, was scheduled to appear at a pretrial hearing Friday, Nov. 17.

RELATED: UPDATE: Man charged in connection to shooting pleads not guilty – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Maldonado was originally charged with felony 2nd-degree attempted murder–with intent, not premeditated; 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm; 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm; and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Nov. 2, Mower County Court filed a new criminal complaint, charging Maldonado with a fifth felony–intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.

RELATED: Austin Police Chief wants to hire five officers to cut back on burnout following three shootings – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The new criminal complaint brought Maldonado’s number of charges up to seven.

According to his plea agreement, Maldonado has agreed to plead guilty to the new charges of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety, disorderly conduct, and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, as long as the prosecution agrees to dismiss all other charges.

If the courts agree, Maldonado will also pay an unspecified amount in restitution, according to his plea agreement.

RELATED: Man injured in Austin shooting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Maldonado’s plea hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 27.