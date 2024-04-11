SurveyUSA Poll Results | State Trooper Murder Case and Sports Betting

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The latest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll asked Minnesotans about a wide range of issues, starting with the case involving State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Londregan is accused of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in the death of Ricky Cobb.

42% of Minnesotans say Governor Tim Walz should move the case from the Hennepin County attorney to Attorney General Keith Ellison.

20% say it should not be moved, but 38% say they are not sure.

“It’s pretty clear that among those that have an opinion more than two to one say they want the governor to intervene and take the case away from the Hennepin County attorney,” said Steven Schier, a Carleton College political analyst.

Sports betting is another big topic, with 54% saying sports betting should be made legal.

24% say it should not be and 23% are unsure.

