Student kidnapped and robbed at University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus

(ABC 6 News) – A University of Minnesota Twin Cities student was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint on campus in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to the University’s SafeU Alert System, it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday after the victim was followed from Sally’s Saloon to the Superblock area where he was forced into a small sedan by three males.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint and was later dropped off somewhere between Superblock and the Interstate 94 Exit of Cretin Avenue and Vandalia St. exit in St. Paul.

The suspects are described as three males wearing all-black clothing.

This is a developing story and we will update this article with more information once it becomes available.