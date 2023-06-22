Striking out Alzheimer’s



(ABC 6 News) – Cascade Creek Memory Care Patients took part in the fight against Alzheimer’s and Dementia, raising money with the new Strikeout Alzheimer’s event on Wednesday.

The event was hosted at Bowlocity where patients, family and friends bowled against each other to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Guests could also participate in a silent auction to boost fundraising.

Cascade Creek Life Engagement Director Tiffany Bell was glad to see her residents active at the event.

“The highlight was watching a resident of mine who has not bowled in many years from physical and mental needs that that person had,” Bell said, “And just to throw out that bowling ball, watching that was pretty amazing.”

Anyone that could not make it but wants to help can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.