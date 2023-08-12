Severe weather damages grain elevator in Claremont

(ABC 6 News) – High winds and rain made a mess in Dodge County.

It’s unclear if any of the damage was caused by a tornado but a funnel cloud was reported in the county.

Power lines are down in Claremont and the power is out, leaving more than 500 Excel Energy customers are in the dark.

The Emergency Manager tells us there are nearly a dozen reports of damage.

The grain elevator sustained damage as well.

One of the big bins is crumpled. It appears to be empty, making it easier for wind to damage it.

Winds exceeded 60 miles per hour in the area.

Tree limbs are down and some trees were even completely uprooted from the strong winds.

There is also damage between Claremont and Dodge Center.

Crews are working to get the power back on tonight.

No injuries have been reported.