Stewartville Public Schools partnering with local business for school supply drives

(ABC 6 News) – School is almost back in session for every district in Southeast Minnesota but there are still some students in need of basic supplies.

Teachers are doing their part to gather supplies for students that come from families that can’t afford all of their supplies. But when they start to run out of money for their own bills, it makes things harder to make sure no student is left out.

When teachers reach their budgetary limits community partnerships come into the district and do their part to make sure no student is left behind.



“It’s hugely important to have some of these community partners that are kind to reach out to us and see the need that we also see,” said Jeff Johnson, principal at Bear Cave Intermediate School. “So we’re just, we’re so thankful and we’re so thankful for the work our partners do.”

Stewie Cruisers Car Club is one of many partnerships the district has. They helped to put together 768 backpacks full of supplies for students so far this year, and will continue to do their part on Friday with a community supply drive.

“All of our members have kids that either went to this school or that are going to this school. So we always look at this as we continue to build upon our own community,” said Darrin Westphal, co-chair of the Stewie Cruisers Car Club.

The community school supply drive takes place at 2 Brothers Bar and Grill off of Highway 63 in Stewartville and will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.