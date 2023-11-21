Stewartville man arrested after foot chase outside storage unit; deputies claim he had a sawed-off shotgun

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took a Stewartville man into custody Monday, following an incident with a stolen motorcycle and a sawed-off shotgun.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, deputies received a report that a distinctive-looking motorcycle had been stolen around 8:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

One deputy responded to Eagle Drive NW to speak to the motorcycle owner, while another began patrolling the area and allegedly happened to see 26-year-old James Michael Kenyon rolling the motorcycle into a Leitzen storage unit.

The second deputy stopped Kenyon, who is known to law enforcement, and reported that Kenyon came up to the squad car, placed his hands on the hood, and had a conversation while the other deputy drove to the storage facility.

During the talk, the deputy allegedly began to suspect that Kenyon was under the influence of drugs, Parkin said — and he suddenly took off, leading both deputies on a foot chase.

According to parkin, Kenyon reached for something in his jacket repeatedly as the deputies chased him, took him to the ground, and tazed him.

After Kenyon was handcuffed, the deputies allegedly opened his jacket and retrieved a 1-foot sawed-off shotgun.

Kenyon faces recommended charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, fleeing a peace officer, and obstruction of the legal process, Parkin said.