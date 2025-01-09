State seeks harsher sentence for Dodge Center man accused of child abuse, rape; woman charged with child neglect

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man accused of assaulting and raping various children faces possible aggravated sentences, if he is convicted.

William Wyttenback was charged with the abuse and malicious punishment of two children in early November.

He was later charged with criminal sexual conduct involving two juveniles.

Dodge County prosecution filed notices of intent to seek aggravated, or harsher-than-usual sentences in one of the rape cases, citing the victim’s vulnerability and the “particular cruelty” of the alleged acts.

The prosecution also filed intent to seek an aggravated sentence in one of Wyttenback’s assault and malicious punishment cases, citing the same reasons.

William Wyttenback is scheduled to appear for pretrial hearings on all charges March 19.

Michelle Kate Wyttenback of Kasson appeared in Dodge County Court Jan. 8 on a charge of child neglect–knowingly permits physical or sexual abuse; as well as a charge of child endangerment–situation could cause harm or death.

According to court documents, Michelle Wyttenback provided a social worker with the ring video used to charge William Wyttenback with many of his counts of abuse and assault.

However, Michelle Wyttenback was also allegedly visible in some of the video but did not intercede or attempt to stop any of the physical abuse or threats.

She is scheduled to appear at another hearing March 5.