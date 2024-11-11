Dodge Center man held on abuse, malicious punishment charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man faces 10 charges related to mistreatment of children, according to court documents.

William Patrick Wyttenback, 53, faces the following charges related to various past incidents: 2 charges of malicious punishment of a child; 2 charges of domestic assault–intentional inflicts harm; 3 charges of domestic abuse–cause immediate fear of bodily harm or death; and 3 charges of felony terroristic threats.

According to court documents, a woman contacted law enforcement with videos of Wyttenback threatening to kill children or injure them, throwing them bodily to the ground and against items, striking them with his hands and various items, and picking one up by the neck.

Wyttenback is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC on $50,000 bail with conditions, or $75,000 bail without conditions.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.